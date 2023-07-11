Headlines

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Meet college dropout with Rs 1,40,044 crore who bought Rs 1000 crore house, mentor to another billionaire

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Fire breaks out at Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, no casualties reported

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

DNA | Objectionable pamphlets distributed in Indore to alert Muslim girls against 'saffron love trap'

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Homebusiness

business

Meet college dropout with Rs 1,40,044 crore who bought Rs 1000 crore house, mentor to another billionaire

Radhakishan Damani's net worth is 17 billion dollars. This is around Rs 1,40,044 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Radhakishan Damani is one of the richest people in India. He lives in Mumbai. He is mostly known for owning and successfully running the supermarket chain, DMart. In 2021, he made news for buying a house in Mumbai's posh Malabar Hill area. Here's his story.

Radhakishan Damani bought the house for a whopping Rs 1000 crore. The market value of the house was Rs 724 crore. Damani and his brother Gopikishan bought the house. The brothers paid a stamp duty of Rs 30 crore for the property.

Damani's story becomes special because he was raised in a one-room house in Mumbai. In 2020, he was the fourth richest man in India.

Damani recently featured on the Forbes' list of richest people in the world.

In the year 2023, the company's net profit was Rs 2,556.40 crore.

Radhakishan Damani had to drop out of college. He later left his ball bearing business and became a stock market investor. In the year 2000, he quit the stock market and launched DMart.

The company had only 25 stores by 2010. From there on, the company rapidly grew.

Damani's net worth is 17 billion dollars. This is around Rs 1,40,044 crore.

He has over 294 stores across India now. He has also invested in companies like VST Industries and India cements.

Radhakishan Damani was the mentor of late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala now owns his assets and has a net worth of Rs 50,200 crore.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Karan Johar gives savage reply to Threads user asking if he is gay, netizens call him 'wittier than SRK'

Meet man who earned Rs 23,000 crore selling detergent, had quit government job, started firm on cycle

Wordle 751 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 10

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE