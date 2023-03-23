Meet Radha Vembu, richest self-made woman with Rs 32,800 cr net worth, earns Rs 8 crore per day

Radha Vembu was born in 1972. Her father worked in Madras High Court. (File)

M3M Hurun Global Rich List of 2023 has adjudged Radha Vembu as the second richest woman in the world in the software and services industry. She is the richest self-made woman in software space in India. The firm has also named BYJU'S Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran as one of the richest people in India. Who is Radha Vembu? What's her relation with Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu?

Radha Vembu is the co-founder of bootstrapped software company Zoho. She is the sister of Sridhar Vembu. She is the biggest stakeholder in the Tamil Nadu-based company with 47.8 percent stake in Zoho. Her brother Sridhar owns only 5 percent of the company. Recently, Pramila Srinivasan, the estranged wife of Sridhar Vembu, alleged that he had passed on the majority shares to his sister and her husband without even telling her. Sridhar Vembu dismissed the allegations.

Radha Vembu's company Zoho made a profit of over Rs 2700 crore, the highest for a bootstrapped company. The Vembu family owns over 80 percent of the company's stakes.

Radha Vembu is an IITian. She graduated from IIT Madras. He leads Zoho Mail, the company's email service. She moved 103 spots from last year to become the second richest self-made woman in the software space. Her net worth, according to the list, is 4 billion US dollars. This is around Rs 32,800 crore. She is the richest self-made woman in India.

She was born in 1972. Her father worked in Madras High Court. She was a stenographer. She earned a degree in industrial management from IIT Madras. Her other brother Sekar is also a stakeholder in Zoho but keeps a low profile. She lives in Chennai.

Her company is currently working on a chat service that would rival WhatsApp. Its name will be Arattai.

Her brother Sridhar Vembu is a Padma Shri awardee. He also completed his engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. He worked in Qualcomm after his studies in the university of Princeton. He has been living in India since 2019. He has made his abode and his office in rural Tamil Nadu.

He runs a vocational school where he pays Rs 10000 stipend to students.