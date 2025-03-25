Determined to rise above his circumstances, Gupta made a bold move in the 1980s. In 1985, he launched Abhishek Industries, a fertilizer factory, with an initial investment of Rs 6.5 crore.

Rajinder Gupta, the visionary behind the Trident Group, has an inspiring success story. Born into a family of cotton dealers in Punjab, Gupta faced financial hardships early in life. At just 14 years old, he had to leave school after completing the 9th grade due to financial constraints. To support himself, he took up small jobs such as making candles and cement pipes, earning a meager Rs 30 per day.

Determined to rise above his circumstances, Gupta made a bold move in the 1980s. In 1985, he launched Abhishek Industries, a fertilizer factory, with an initial investment of Rs 6.5 crore. By 1991, he co-founded Katai Mill, which eventually became profitable. Building on this success, Gupta expanded into textiles, paper, and chemical industries under the Trident Group name. He set up multiple units in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, turning Trident into a global powerhouse catering to major clients like Walmart, JCPenney and Luxury and Linen.

Gupta stepped down from the Board of Directors of Trident in 2022 for personal reasons but remains the Chairman of Trident Limited, the flagship company of the group. His contributions to industry earned him the Padma Shri in 2007. With a net worth exceeding Rs 13,800 crore, Gupta is recognised as Punjab's richest individual and is often referred to as "Punjab’s Dhirubhai Ambani."