Meet ‘Punjab’s Dhirubhai Ambani’, school dropout who went from Rs 30 daily wage to state’s richest man, net worth is... | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Rajinder Gupta is a self-made business tycoon who has a career trajectory of grit, determination and risks that paid off. Gupta, who built a Rs 17,000 crore conglomerate from extremely humble beginnings has been dubbed by peers as Punjab’s Dhirubhai Ambani. His meteoric rise is taught as a case study across business schools in the state.

When the most recent yearly rich lists came out, Rajinder Gupta was the richest man in Punjab. His current net worth is currently in excess of Rs 12,368 crore ($1.5 billion). Gupta’s inspiring rise begins from the home of a small-time cotton merchant. Coming from a humble background, Rajinder Gupta faced hardships early on after he was forced to leave school in the 9th standard at the age of just 14.

His career began with odd jobs like making candles and cement pipes at a daily wage of a mere Rs 30. After toiling for years, he decided to take big leaps and risks in the 80s. The approach first paid off when he was able to establish a fertiliser factory, Abhishek Industries, in 1985. It further paid dividends when he established a spinning mill in a joint venture in 1991.

With a career mirroring the legendary business tycoon who founded Reliance, Gupta made his company into a world leader in textile, paper and chemical industries with units in Punjab and MP. Gupta’s Trident Group has customers like retail giants JCPenny, Walmart and Luxury and Linen. They are among the five leading terry towel manufacturers globally. After creating a giant conglomerate, 64-year-old Gupta stepped down from the board of directors at Trident in 2022 citing family and health issues. He is now ‘chairman emeritus’ of the Ludhiana headquartered group.