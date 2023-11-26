Headlines

Meet Punit Renjen, school dropout who couldn't afford fees, became first Asian-American CEO of....

Punit managed to graduate from a college in Rohtak and went to Delhi to find a job after seeing an advertisement in a newspaper.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

It is popularly claimed that nothing can stop you from doing something if you have the drive to do it. The entire world recognizes the brilliant thinking of Punit Renjen, who rose from a small village Rohtak in Haryana and became the CEO of the IT company Deloitte Global. 

Punit Renjen soared to great heights. At one point in his life, he didn't even have enough money to pay school fees but it is quite believed that dreams come true for those whose dreams have life. 

Due to financial constraints, Punit had to drop out of school. However, he persisted in his desire to learn and develop, and he went on to graduate from a college in Rohtak with a degree and went to Delhi to find a job after seeing an advertisement in a newspaper. Later, he was able to pursue his master's degree in the United States in 1984 thanks to his renowned "Rotary Scholarship. He landed in the US with 2 pairs of jeans, a couple of 100 dollars and a tape recorder as he could not understand the American accent that well. 

His dreams started to take a turn when a Deloitte partner noticed his name on the top 10 students in a local magazine in 1989. This dramatic turn in his life helped him get a job at that firm.

Punit advanced in his career by working hard and persistently; in 2015, he was promoted from associate consultant to CEO of the company. He cemented his place in history as the first Asian-American to lead one of the Big Four global professional services organizations.

His leadership was significantly responsible for Deloitte's revenue development, and in 2019 he was reappointed to the position of Deloitte Global CEO for an additional four years. He departed from his position as CEO in December 2022.

Renjen's success in his career did not deter him from helping those in need or from using his position to advance social justice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Punit and Deloitte developed a healthcare plan in Haryana that assisted locals as well as areas farther away. With the assistance of AASHA and Anganwadi specialists, they established a three-tiered medical infrastructure, demonstrating their commitment to serving underprivileged populations. 

