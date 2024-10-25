This is one of India's richest man who built the Serum Institute into the world's largest vaccine producer amassing a fortune of Rs 2,89,900 crore.

Cyrus Poonawalla is one of India's wealthiest individuals, has made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the field of vaccines. As the owner of the Serum Institute of India, he has played a major role in making the country a key player in global vaccine production. According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Cyrus Poonawalla and his family have amassed a fortune worth Rs 2,89,900 crore. Forbes also ranks him among the top 10 richest people in India, with a net worth of USD 24.2 billion (about Rs 20,34,56,66,00,000 crore).

The Poonawalla family is also known for its luxury real estate. One notable property owned by Cyrus is the Lincoln House, a seaside mansion in Mumbai’s Breach Candy area. This iconic property, which he bought from the U.S. government in 2015, was acquired for a whopping Rs 750 crore, making it one of the costliest real estate deals in India.

Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966, transforming it into the world's largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of the number of doses produced. His son, Adar Poonawalla, has been the CEO of the company since 2011 and manages its daily operations. Under Adar's leadership, the Serum Institute has continued to grow and has made significant strides in global health, producing over 1.3 billion vaccine doses annually. The company’s vaccines are supplied to more than 100 countries and include life-saving vaccines like the polio vaccine.

Cyrus Poonawalla's educational background includes a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate from Pune University, along with an honorary degree from the University of Oxford. His commitment to quality and affordable healthcare has been a driving force behind the success of the Serum Institute, which was accredited by the World Health Organization in 1994 to export vaccines. By 2000, the company’s vaccines were used to immunize one in every two children worldwide.

On a personal note, Cyrus's family has deep roots in horse breeding, with his father Soli Poonawalla being a renowned breeder. Cyrus was married to Villoo Poonawalla, who passed away in 2010. His son Adar is married to Natasha Poonawalla, who serves as the Executive Director of the Poonawalla Group and plays a significant role in the family business. Together, they continue the legacy of making high-quality vaccines accessible to all.

