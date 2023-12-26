Meet Pune woman who built Rs 75000 crore business empire in US, lost Rs 8600 crore in a year, her net worth is...

Headlines

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

Diabetes: 8 healthy drinks to keep sugar level under control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Pune woman who built Rs 75000 crore business empire in US, lost Rs 8600 crore in a year, her net worth is...

In March 2023, Neha Narkhede announced her new company, fraud detection firm Oscilar, where she is cofounder and CEO.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Neha Narkhede stands as among India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur, conquering challenges with remarkable determination. Her journey includes pursuing education in the United States and founding a company that has now achieved an astounding valuation of Rs 75,000 crore. Forbes, recognising her accomplishments, recently featured Neha in the prestigious list of self-made wealthy women in the United States.

However, Neha's success didn't come easily; she achieved it through relentless day-and-night hard work. She has set an example for others with her achievements. Neha is part of the list of Indians who, by going abroad, have raised the flag of their success. Let's explore how Neha achieved such remarkable success.

Neha was born in India and raised in Pune. Neha pursued a degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States. She worked for companies like LinkedIn and Oracle before establishing her own company, Confluent, in America. In 2021, her company went public through an IPO. Neha was ranked as the 8th richest woman in India in 2021. She is considered one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in America. Neha credits her success to her father, who introduced her to books by prominent figures like Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, and Indra Nooyi since childhood.

In 2021, with her company going public, Neha Narkhede's net worth soared to Rs 13,380 crore. Nevertheless, there was a substantial dip in her wealth in 2022. As per the Hurun Rich List for 2022, her fortunes dwindled to Rs 4,700 crore, marking a staggering loss of nearly Rs 8,600 crore within a year. Despite facing a substantial setback, Neha refused to concede defeat and has made a resilient comeback.

In March 2023, Narkhede announced her new company, fraud detection firm Oscilar, where she is cofounder and CEO.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Meet man who started business from a small flat, built Rs 16,000 crore company in 4 years, he is from...

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

Sam Altman’s Humane to ship ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin starting March 2024

Dino Morea attends Christmas party hosted by 'gracious' PM Modi in Delhi, calls it 'memorable'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE