Meet Pune woman who built Rs 75000 crore business empire in US, lost Rs 8600 crore in a year, her net worth is...

Neha Narkhede stands as among India's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur, conquering challenges with remarkable determination. Her journey includes pursuing education in the United States and founding a company that has now achieved an astounding valuation of Rs 75,000 crore. Forbes, recognising her accomplishments, recently featured Neha in the prestigious list of self-made wealthy women in the United States.

However, Neha's success didn't come easily; she achieved it through relentless day-and-night hard work. She has set an example for others with her achievements. Neha is part of the list of Indians who, by going abroad, have raised the flag of their success. Let's explore how Neha achieved such remarkable success.

Neha was born in India and raised in Pune. Neha pursued a degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States. She worked for companies like LinkedIn and Oracle before establishing her own company, Confluent, in America. In 2021, her company went public through an IPO. Neha was ranked as the 8th richest woman in India in 2021. She is considered one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in America. Neha credits her success to her father, who introduced her to books by prominent figures like Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, and Indra Nooyi since childhood.

In 2021, with her company going public, Neha Narkhede's net worth soared to Rs 13,380 crore. Nevertheless, there was a substantial dip in her wealth in 2022. As per the Hurun Rich List for 2022, her fortunes dwindled to Rs 4,700 crore, marking a staggering loss of nearly Rs 8,600 crore within a year. Despite facing a substantial setback, Neha refused to concede defeat and has made a resilient comeback.

In March 2023, Narkhede announced her new company, fraud detection firm Oscilar, where she is cofounder and CEO.