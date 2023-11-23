Meet Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra, the genius behind a university that builds components for ISRO

Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra transformed a failed tribal college into a successful self-sustainable college. Know his inspiring story.

Odisha's Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra is an educationist whose university almost seems unrealistic. Prof Mukti transformed a failed university into a growing institution. His university is the epitome of self-sustainability. It encourages the idea of individual responsibility of generating minimal waste and using the present resources to their fullest.

Mukti developed a skill-based education model with parallel experiential and action learning by campus industries in partnership with various industry giants. Prof Mishra and his friend Prof DN Rao started working on this college situated in the tribal district of Odisha in around 2005.

This area was filled with left-wing extremists triggering a lot of disagreements. This presented two choices before them. One was to quit and the second one was to become the trustees of the college and take things into their own hands.

Both professors chose to do the latter and decided to open more campuses in Bhubaneswar and other places.

All the campuses are mostly residential, hence, generating a lot of cooked and uncooked waste. To bring a solution to this problem, the campuses have been in partnership with local piggeries, which are unable to find food for their livestock. These piggeries would pick up the waste from campus every day.

The leftover food waste is converted to manure through biodigesters.

The Centurion Campus in Bhubaneswar was built on absolutely barren land but the waste food was groomed and grass was grown in the land. The entire wastewater of the hostels is treated and used in the fields and mango orchards.

All the paper waste in the university is used to convert it into handmade paper. The plastic bottles on the campus are shredded and used to make pavers manufactured within the university as part of the Civil Engineering course.

The university has over 32 products within its campuses produced directly or through its incubated social enterprise or through students' start-ups. The on-campus industries produce market-linked products starting from bread to rice, to CO2 supercritical extracts to transformers, to high precision components for HAL and ISRO.