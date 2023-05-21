Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, DU graduate, close aide of Akash Ambani with key role in mega project of Mukesh Ambani

Jio Studios COO Priyanka Chaudhary has completed her Bachelor in Commerce from Delhi University and has also studied at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, DU graduate, close aide of Akash Ambani with key role in mega project of Mukesh Ambani
Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, DU graduate, close aide of Akash Ambani

Days after opening the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, Muksh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) grabbed headlines again, this time with Jio Studios, the entertainment and media arm of the company.

An event was held at Jio Convention Centre where Jio Studios unveiled several titles in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati. It was announced that Jio Studios will soon release content in Bhojpuri and South languages too.

Priyanka Chaudhary is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Reliance Industries Limited - Jio Studios. According to Priyanka Chaudhary’s LinkedIn profile, she has worked in finance and accounting roles. “Experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in finance and accounting roles with a specific focus in TMT. Skilled in strategic thinking, converting and executing plans into tangible outcomes, Business planning and analysis, Statutory Audits, SEC financial reporting, Accounting, Acquisitions, Internal Controls, building and scaling teams and working across cultures,” Priyanka Chaudhary mentions on her LinkedIn profile.

“Current role encompasses working closely with the leadership team to build the media and entertainment business through organic growth and inorganic partnerships as well as synergising with the Jio mobility business to consolidate Reliance's position in the fragmented $25 billion media and entertainment industry in India,” she added.

Priyanka Chaudhary has completed her Bachelor in Commerce from Delhi University and has also studied at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Priyanka Chaudhary has won several accolades in her career including, BW CFO 40 under 40, Financial Express FE Power List, Wonder Women 100, Leader 2.0 - Excellence in M&E.

Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is the Chairman of Reliance Jio. In 2022,  Mukesh Ambani had stepped down as the director of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), giving the charge to Akash Ambani.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.