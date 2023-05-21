Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, DU graduate, close aide of Akash Ambani with key role in mega project of Mukesh Ambani

Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, DU graduate, close aide of Akash Ambani

Days after opening the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, Muksh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) grabbed headlines again, this time with Jio Studios, the entertainment and media arm of the company.

An event was held at Jio Convention Centre where Jio Studios unveiled several titles in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati. It was announced that Jio Studios will soon release content in Bhojpuri and South languages too.

Priyanka Chaudhary is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Reliance Industries Limited - Jio Studios. According to Priyanka Chaudhary’s LinkedIn profile, she has worked in finance and accounting roles. “Experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in finance and accounting roles with a specific focus in TMT. Skilled in strategic thinking, converting and executing plans into tangible outcomes, Business planning and analysis, Statutory Audits, SEC financial reporting, Accounting, Acquisitions, Internal Controls, building and scaling teams and working across cultures,” Priyanka Chaudhary mentions on her LinkedIn profile.

“Current role encompasses working closely with the leadership team to build the media and entertainment business through organic growth and inorganic partnerships as well as synergising with the Jio mobility business to consolidate Reliance's position in the fragmented $25 billion media and entertainment industry in India,” she added.

Priyanka Chaudhary has completed her Bachelor in Commerce from Delhi University and has also studied at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Priyanka Chaudhary has won several accolades in her career including, BW CFO 40 under 40, Financial Express FE Power List, Wonder Women 100, Leader 2.0 - Excellence in M&E.

Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is the Chairman of Reliance Jio. In 2022, Mukesh Ambani had stepped down as the director of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), giving the charge to Akash Ambani.