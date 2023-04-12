Meet Priyank Sukhija, BCom dropout who earned Rs 110 crore, owns 30 restaurants, 15 brands

Priyank Sukhija owns clubs like Diablo, Lord of the Drinks (Photo - Instagram)

From being a dyslexic college dropout to being one of the most successful businessmen in the entire country, restaurant owner Priyank Sukhija has had a tough journey, which started at the ripe age of 19. Now, he is the richest restaurant owner in the country.

Priyank Sukhija is the man behind the rapid development of food and club culture in New Delhi, which is known for its wide variety of cuisines. Sukhija, who now owns over 30 high-end restaurants and cafes across Delhi NCR, as well as other metros, has a whopping net worth and yearly salary.

Restaurant owner Priyank Sukhija began his journey when he was just 19 when he decided to drop out of college and pursue his true passion – taking over the food industry. He opened his first restaurant Lazeez Affair, by borrowing money from his father.

Now, Priyank Sukhija has emerged as the richest and most successful restaurant owner in India, with some of the most popular restaurants and brands under his name, including Diablo, Lord of the Drinks, Warehouse Café, Flying Saucer, Dragonfly Experience, and Tamasha, all the top-line restaurants in Delhi.

Priyank Sukhija’s company is called First Fiddle F&B Pvt Ltd and is an expert in establishing some of the most luxurious and high-end restaurants across the country. In the year 2022, the company made over Rs 275 crore. Sukhija earned around Rs 110 crore that year, according to the Financial Express.

At the age of 43, Priyank Sukhija built a food and beverage empire in India, making him the richest restaurant owned in the country. The restaurant owner’s net worth is not known, but it is estimated that he is worth over Rs 200 crore.