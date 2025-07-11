Meet Priya Nair, who is set to become first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, will replace..., she is known for her...

Nair will officially step into the top role on August 1, 2025, for a five-year term, ending on July 31, 2030.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced that Priya Nair will take over as the company’s new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision was shared with the stock exchanges on July 10. Nair will officially step into the top role on August 1, 2025, for a five-year term, ending on July 31, 2030. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who will step down on July 31, 2025. Jawa, who became MD and CEO in 2023, has decided to leave to "pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey," according to the company.

Her appointment is subject to shareholder and statutory approvals. HUL also stated that Nair will be joining the company’s Board and will continue as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

Priya Nair has been associated with Hindustan Unilever since 1995 and is known for her long and successful career with the company. Before her latest appointment, she was President of Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing division, a €12 billion business and one of the company’s fastest-growing units.

She has held several key positions in HUL. From 2014 to 2020, Nair served as Executive Director of Home Care. In 2020, she became Executive Director of Beauty & Personal Care, a position she held until 2022. Her leadership is credited with transforming the Home Care business into a more sustainable and future-ready unit.

HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe praised her contribution, saying, “Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance.”