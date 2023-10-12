Meet chairperson of world's 2nd largest integrated zinc producer, her NRI businessman father is...

Headlines

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

When is your EPF withdrawal taxable? Know tax implications, key considerations for PF withdrawals

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

World Arthritis Day 2023: 10 Superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

Weight loss tips: Indian soups that help burn belly fat

7 Bollywood actors who did a film for free

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith separated in 2016, netizens wonder 'so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing'

'What is the point if I do have an Indian passport...': Akshay Kumar opens up on his reclaimed Indian citizenship

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet chairperson of world's 2nd largest integrated zinc producer, her NRI businessman father is...

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, Director of Vedanta Limited, and Founder of YODA and TACO Animal Welfare Organisation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal is an Indian billionaire who is professionally known as the 'Metal King'. He founded Vedanta, the world's leading natural resources conglomerate, in 1976. The business first produced cables before becoming listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. In contrast, Agarwal took the business private in October 2019.

Today, we will talk about his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar, who certainly is the apple of his eye as he has never shied away from talking about her achievements on social media.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, Director of Vedanta Limited, and Founder of YODA and TACO Animal Welfare Organisation. Her net worth as of September 2023 is $68.4 million.

She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Warwick. Priya married her long-time sweetheart Akarsh Hebbar in 2013. Akarsh Hebbar is an alumnus of Mumbai’s Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

Who is Priya Agarwal Hebbar's father?

In the middle of the 1970s, Anil Agarwal--born to a Marwari family in Bihar in 1954--started dealing with scrap metal. In 1976, he purchased Shamsher Sterling Corporation. Ten years later, he founded Sterlite Industries, which in 1993 established India's first copper smelter and refinery in the private sector. A few years later, he entered the mining industry, purchasing 51% of the Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and approximately 65% of the state-run HZL (Hindustan Zinc Limited).

In 2003, the Vedanta Chairman decided to move to London overnight with his wife and children and founded Vedanta Resources in London the same year in order to access foreign capital. 

The company is a worldwide diversified natural resources conglomerate with holdings in oil and gas, aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and power generation.

Anil Agarwal has promised to contribute 75% of his family's wealth to charity, citing Bill Gates as his inspiration, Business Standard reported. In 2022, according to Forbes, Anil Agarwal has a net worth of $2.01 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE