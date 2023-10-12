Meet chairperson of world's 2nd largest integrated zinc producer, her NRI businessman father is...

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, Director of Vedanta Limited, and Founder of YODA and TACO Animal Welfare Organisation.

Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal is an Indian billionaire who is professionally known as the 'Metal King'. He founded Vedanta, the world's leading natural resources conglomerate, in 1976. The business first produced cables before becoming listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. In contrast, Agarwal took the business private in October 2019.

Today, we will talk about his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar, who certainly is the apple of his eye as he has never shied away from talking about her achievements on social media.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, Director of Vedanta Limited, and Founder of YODA and TACO Animal Welfare Organisation. Her net worth as of September 2023 is $68.4 million.

She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Warwick. Priya married her long-time sweetheart Akarsh Hebbar in 2013. Akarsh Hebbar is an alumnus of Mumbai’s Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

Who is Priya Agarwal Hebbar's father?



In the middle of the 1970s, Anil Agarwal--born to a Marwari family in Bihar in 1954--started dealing with scrap metal. In 1976, he purchased Shamsher Sterling Corporation. Ten years later, he founded Sterlite Industries, which in 1993 established India's first copper smelter and refinery in the private sector. A few years later, he entered the mining industry, purchasing 51% of the Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and approximately 65% of the state-run HZL (Hindustan Zinc Limited).

In 2003, the Vedanta Chairman decided to move to London overnight with his wife and children and founded Vedanta Resources in London the same year in order to access foreign capital.

The company is a worldwide diversified natural resources conglomerate with holdings in oil and gas, aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and power generation.

Anil Agarwal has promised to contribute 75% of his family's wealth to charity, citing Bill Gates as his inspiration, Business Standard reported. In 2022, according to Forbes, Anil Agarwal has a net worth of $2.01 billion.