Priti Adani, the wife of billionaire Gautam Adani, is a well-known philanthropist and the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation. She plays a key role in one of India’s largest non-profit organisations, which focuses on education, healthcare, rural development, and sustainable livelihoods. Through its various initiatives, the foundation impacts over 7 million people across 19 states every year.

Born in 1965 into a traditional Gujarati family, Priti Adani was raised with strong values of education and community service. She pursued a degree in dental surgery from Government Dental College in Ahmedabad and initially worked as a dentist. She married Gautam Adani in 1986 at the age of 21, when he was 24.

Her philanthropic journey began in 1996 when she co-founded the Adani Foundation. She later took on a leadership role as its chairperson, working towards bridging the urban-rural divide in India. One of her early contributions to education was establishing a school in Mundra in 2001, following the Bhuj earthquake.

Despite her significant role in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Priti Adani prefers to keep a low public profile. However, her efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2020, Gujarat Law Society University awarded her an honorary doctorate for her contributions to education and CSR.

Priti Adani and Gautam Adani have two sons, Karan and Jeet Adani, who hold key positions in the Adani Group. According to reports, with a personal net worth of over Rs 8000 crore, she continues to drive impactful initiatives, making a difference in millions of lives across India.