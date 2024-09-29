Meet Priti Adani, wife of billionaire Gautam Adani, a dentist, head of Adani foundation, her net worth is Rs...

Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, is recognised for her outstanding work in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and education. Leading one of India's largest non-profit organisations, the Adani Foundation, she has made significant contributions to communities across the country. Her efforts were honoured in 2020 when Gujarat Law Society University awarded her an honorary doctorate.

Born in 1965, Priti Adani grew up in a Gujarati family and married businessman Gautam Adani in 1986. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad, making her a qualified dentist. Together, they have two sons, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, and Jeet Adani.

In 1996, Priti Adani founded the Adani Foundation, which focuses on education, public health, rural infrastructure, and sustainable livelihoods. The foundation operates in over 5,700 villages across 18 states in India, working to uplift communities, especially in rural areas.

Gautam Adani has often credited Priti for his success, praising her for marrying him despite being more academically qualified. He once stated, “She took the bold decision to marry me, a 10th-pass dropout, despite being a doctor.”

Priti Adani’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore, according to reports.

Her dedication to social causes has left a lasting impact, positioning her as a leader in CSR and philanthropy. Through her leadership at the Adani Foundation, she continues to make a difference in countless lives across India.