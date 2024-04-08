Twitter
Meet Priti Adani, billionaire Gautam Adani's wife and qualified doctor, force behind Adani Foundation, net worth is...

Priti Adani (nee Vora) was born in 1965 in Mumbai. She had completed her graduation in dental surgery from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani is one of the richest persons in the world with a net worth of USD 84.9 billion (Rs 7,06,942 crore) as of April 8. Adani Group was founded by Gautam Adani in 1988. 

Unlike Mukesh Ambani's family, Gautam Adani's family is not always under the spotlight and not much is known about Gautam Adani's wife, Priti Adani, or his two sons Karan Adani and Jeet Adani. In this article, we will talk about Gautam Adani’s wife Priti Adani.

Priti Adani (nee Vora) was born in 1965 in Mumbai. She had completed her graduation in dental surgery from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad. She married Gautam Adani in 1986. 

Priti Adani was appointed the chairwoman of Adani Foundation in 1996. Priti Adani spends a lot of her time in philanthropy activities for underprivileged people.

In 2001, after the Bhuj Earthquake, she started the Adani DAV School in Mundra. Later, the school was renamed Adani Public School.

Priti Adani is making several efforts aimed at increasing the literacy rate in Gujarat. Under her leadership, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) budget of Adani Group had jumped to Rs. 128 crore in 2018-19.

Adani Foundation was founded by Priti Adani in 1996 and there were only two members at the time of the launch of Adani Foundation. Adani Foundation is now spread across 18 states in the country.

Priti Adani is reported to have a net worth of USD 1 billion (Rs 8326 crore).

