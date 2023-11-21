Meet Prerna Jhunjhunwala, educator-turned-entrepreneur who is running Rs 330 crore startup, not from IIT, IIM

Prerna Jhunjhunwala hasn't taken any formal business education courses aside from this. Startup founders typically attend IIT, IIM, or another business school.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala is an Indian serial entrepreneur who owns a successful preschool in Singapore. She started a successful preschool in Singapore called Little Paddington and later launched an Edutech startup Creative Galileo, aimed at imparting education to children between 3 and 10 years. This app aims to support reading development in kids between the ages of three and eight.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala is a graduate of science from New York University. Prerna Jhunjhunwala's company has launched two applications -- Toondemy and Little Singham. They have over 1 crore downloads. It was the only kids' learning app that breached the top 20 apps on India's Play Store.

According to Prerna Jhunjhunwala's LinkedIn profile, this software offers youngsters a tailored learning journey, narrative videos, and gamification.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala started these businesses without having had any professional business training. The business received about Rs 60 crore in investment last year. Prerna Jhunjhunwala's startup was valued at $40 million or Rs 330 crore last year.

On future strategy, Prerna Jhunjhunwala mentioned she is planning to expand into new geographies.

The company is also planning to launch content in vernacular language.

