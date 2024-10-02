Twitter
Meet Prayagraj's richest man who spent childhood in poverty, now has net worth of Rs 4500 crore, his is...

Though he aspired to join IIT, he couldn't clear the entrance exam and instead pursued mechanical engineering in Kanpur.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 08:29 AM IST

Meet Prayagraj's richest man who spent childhood in poverty, now has net worth of Rs 4500 crore, his is...
According to the Hurun List of under-35 performers, Physics Wallah's 32-year-old founder, Alakh Pandey, has emerged as one of India's leading young entrepreneurs. Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah (PW), a massive edtech company valued at over Rs 9,100 crore (about $1.1 billion). With its headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Physics Wallah has developed into one of the top providers of educational technologies in India. His journey from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to creating a billion-dollar educational platform is nothing short of inspirational.

Alakh Pandey is one of the popular teachers in India. Many, though, would counter that other well-known teachers currently hold the distinction. Popular educator and businessman Alakh Pandey is the front-runner for the title of richest teacher in India, despite the lack of conclusive statistics to support this claim. Alakh Pandey helps aspirants prepare for numerous competitive tests. Every year, a large number of students take challenging tests like the UPSC, CAT, and IIT-JEE, but not all of them are successful. It's not that the unsuccessful students lack talent or are unable to pass these tests, though. Alakh Pandey is one of those students who has set an example for such students.

Alakh Pandey is a known name in the Indian edtech ecosystem. The founder of PhysicsWallah, India's 101st unicorn firm, has a net worth of above Rs 2000 crore. Not many people are aware that Alakh Pandey had aspirations of becoming an actor, despite the fact that he is well-known for being a pleasant teacher. 

Alakh Pandey reportedly received an offer of Rs 75 crore to join Unacademy. Though he doesn't mention the company by name, he did discuss the offer in one of the video clips. However, he rejected the offer because he wanted to teach India's underprivileged people. 

Alakh Pandey hails from Allahabad, comes from a humble background. His dream was to become an actor, thus he used to take part in nukkad dramas. But due to difficult financial circumstances, he began receiving tutoring from Class 8. To fund the schooling of their son Alakh Pandey and sister Aditi, their parents had sold their home. He was an excellent learner. His grade in class 10 was 91 percent. His grades in Class 12 were 93.5 percent. Alakh Pandey returned to his hometown of Allahabad to teach physics after leaving his engineering institution at the age of 22. He was previously paid Rs 5,000 a month.

Pandey failed the entrance exam despite his desire to attend IIT. He did, however, finish his education at the Harcourt Butler Technical Institute in Kanpur before moving out. Pandey began posting instructional videos to YouTube from a tiny room in Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to his success, he founded Physics Wallah, an educational technology startup that is currently regarded as India's 101st unicorn.

Alakh Pandey's accomplishment is not limited to virtual classrooms. He expanded his company to employ over 500 teachers and 100 technological specialists. He has over 100 million YouTube subscribers, and sources value his wealth at well than Rs 2000 crore. Because of his rise to fame and success despite adversity, Pandey is a shining example of the transformational power of tenacity and determination. While generating a large fortune for himself, the man who previously struggled to pay for tuition is now supporting thousands of individuals in attaining their ambitions of education.

