Meet Prathap Reddy, Apollo founder is one of the oldest billionaire with whopping net worth of Rs 18,000 crore

Photo: LinkedIn

Cardiologist Prathap Reddy founded Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, the top healthcare organisation in India, in 1983. The first private, corporate hospital in India was laid by Dr. Prathap C. Reddy four decades ago, when the nation was still an economy that was closed In 1983, Chennai's 150-bed Apollo hotel started on Greams Road.

Preetha Reddy, Sangita Reddy, Suneeta Reddy, and Shobana Kamineni are the 90-year-old's four daughters from her marriage to Sucharitha Reddy. The corporation runs a system of 71 hospitals, 291 primary care healthcare facilities, and more than 5,000 drug stores, generating $1.9 billion in revenue.

Prathap C. Reddy: Net worth

A whopping $2.2 billion, or nearly Rs 18,000 crore, is Reddy's net worth. Preetha Reddy, the eldest daughter, and Shobana Kamineni, the third daughter, serve as executive vice-chairpersons of the business, which is currently operated by Reddy's four daughters. Sangita Reddy, the youngest, serves as joint managing director with Suneeta Reddy, the second daughter, who occupies the role of managing director.

How did the concept for Apollo begin?

After spending almost ten years in the US, he went back to India in 1970. Dr. Reddy lost a patient in Madras who was 38 years old because he was unable to arrange for a cardiac bypass operation in America. His mother passed away from cervical cancer, while Raghava Reddy's father experienced a cerebral haemorrhage.

He failed to succeed in rescuing his own father. His beloved buddy Kumara Raja Muthiah, who passed away suddenly from a heart attack, could not be saved. The idea that they could all have been rescued if Apollo had been around at the time is ingrained in his consciousness. It is a thought that motivates him to keep looking advanced techniques and superior technology to enhance India's healthcare system.

READ | Meet Nisaba Godrej, Harvard alumni who is heiress of company worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore

Dr. Reddy was always thinking about the delivery of healthcare in a nation like India with a population of over a billion people. He revolutionised healthcare by raising awareness of a straightforward, logical approach. The saying "that prevention is better than cure"

He established nurse training programmes and schools for kids in rural regions with the idea that these subjects ought to be covered in health care curricula. He established India's first Apollo hospital in 1983, which had 150 beds, and brought advanced medical technology there. He has significantly changed the healthcare environment in India during the course of his 40-year entrepreneurial story.