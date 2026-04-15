Meet Pratham Mittal, Lovely Professional University chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal's son, best known as Shark Tank India S5 judge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at the properties linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, who has been recently appointed as deputy leader in Rajya Sabha. Ashok Kumar Mittal and Rashmi Mittal have two children, Srishti Mittal and Pratham Mittal. Let's know more about Pratham Mittal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at the properties linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal , who has been recently appointed as deputy leader in Rajya Sabha replacing Raghav Chadha. Raghav Chadha was removed from the position that escalated tensions between AAP and Raghav Chadha.

Ashok Kumar Mittal is the founder and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU). From his residence, business entities to LPU campus in Phagwara of Punjab all properties were under the ED scanner. Ashok Kumar Mittal's wife Rashmi Mittal is also the pro-chancellor at LPU.

Ashok Kumar Mittal and Rashmi Mittal have two children, Srishti Mittal and Pratham Mittal. Let's know more about 'third generation' entrepreneur Pratham Mittal.

Who is Pratham Mittal?

Pratham Mittal is an entrepreneur and angel investor. He completed his schooling from The Doon School, Dehradun. he later pursued higher education from University of Pennsylvania. As per his LinkedIn, he cofounder Outhrow.co in 2011. However, he is best known for establishing the Master’s Union in Gurugram and the Tetr College of Business in New York City.

He also made appearance in Shark Tank India, as a judge in season 5. Pratham Mittal is 'third-gen' entrepreneur as his father founded LPU, and his grand-father late Sri Baldev Raj Mittal ran a Jalandhar-based business known as “Lovely Sweets”. Pratham's sister Srishti is married to Shreshta Khetan, and the couple is involved in Educational and Philanthropic activities.