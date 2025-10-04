Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...

Prateek Suri is one of the many Indian entrepreneurs who are changing the business landscape around the world.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 12:09 AM IST

Prateek Suri is the founder and CEO of Maser Group, the UAE-based TV and electronics brand. The 36-year-old has become one of the successful businessmen. Suri is the richest and youngest Indian billionaire in Africa. His company has a majority of the interests in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Founded in 2012, it offers electronic items from smart televisions to washing machines and more.

Who is Prateek Suri?

Born in Delhi, Suri runs Maser Group, a Rs 44385 crore business empire, as CEO. He is one of the many Indian entrepreneurs transforming the global business landscape. Prateek thrives on consistent innovation and building systems around to manage everything efficiently.

Prateek Suri's education

The young businessman moved to the UAE in 2006 after finishing his schooling at Modern School in New Delhi. He pursued a degree in mechanical engineering from the BITS Pilani Dubai Campus. 

Prateek Suri's net worth

His estimated net worth is USD 1.9 billion. His remarkable journey from humble beginnings to a dominant force in African business has consistently made headlines across the continent. After graduation, he worked briefly as a sales and marketing associate. He also operated a small trading business in Delhi, focusing on consumer electronics. Later in 2012, Suri founded Maser Group with a clear focus -- providing affordable consumer electronics specifically designed for the African market. He is a well-known name in the tech world, having founded and steered Maser. He now continues to grow his business.

