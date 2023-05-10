Meet Prateek Maheshwari, Alakh Pandey's biz partner who built Rs 9000 crore firm in 3 years, their net worth revealed

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

PhysicsWallah, a startup founded by Prateek Maheshwari and Alakh Pandey, is planning to invest Rs 100 crore in its UPSC vertical. They have also launched UPSC's test preparation centre in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. The company aims to train 3 lakh UPSC aspirants in the next three years.

Last week, Maheshwari said in an interview that the company wasn't looking to raise any fresh funding. However, they are looking to elevate their valuation. As of now, the company is looking to become more profitable.

The company had raised 100 million dollars at a valuation of 1.1 billion dollars (around Rs 9000 crore).

He said in the interview that they have been profitable for the past three years. He said 60 percent of the funds they had generated were lying unused. He was reacting to reports that they were raising 250 million dollars to increase their valuation to 3.3 billion dollars.

He said the company's growth had grown four times since the financial year 2022. Hence, they are looking to markup their valuation. He said students pay their fee in advance hence they don't need additional funds. The company used the money to fund its acquisitions.

Prateek Maheshwari is an engineer by education. He did his B-Tech from IIT BHU (2007-2011).

Last year, Prateek Maheshwari and Alakh Pandey featured on the Hurun List. They were ranked 399th on the list of 1103 individuals with personal wealth of Rs 4000 crore.

The company has 70000 students enrolled in offline centres. It also has more than 2000 teachers.

The company was founded by 2020 by Pandey and Maheshwari.

Pandey received a salary of Rs 7.35 crore in 2021.

In 2022-2023, he earned Rs 9.6 crore.

He is also the founder of a company called PenPencil and Night Panda.