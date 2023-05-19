Search icon
Meet Prateek Aggarwal, IIM alumnus in-charge of finances at Shiv Nadar's Rs 3 lakh crore HCL, his annual salary is…

Prateek Aggarwal played a key role in scaling the Products and Platforms business at HCL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Meet Prateek Aggarwal, IIM alumnus in-charge of finances at Shiv Nadar's Rs 3 lakh crore HCL | Photo: hcltech.com

Award-winning CFO Prateek Aggarwal is one of the most important persons at India’s third largest IT company HCL Technologies. As Chief Financial Officer, Aggarwal leads the money side of the business for the Rs 2.98 lakh crore market cap tech giant.

Prateek Aggarwal was named the CFO by HCL Tech when he was around 6 years into his second stint with the company in 2018. Earlier, Aggarwal was the Head of Finance -Software Division for HCL between 2005-2008. In a long and decorated career, Aggarwal has worked with several leading companies.

Aggarwal did his schooling from the Delhi Public School, RK Puram in the national capital. He pursued his BCom graduation from the well-known Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) of Delhi University. He then embarked on his career with HUL where he had a nearly 12-year stint before he joined Genpact. Aggarwal then joined HCL before moving on to work for AB Minacs and Hexaware Technologies before rejoining HCL in 2012. On his LinkedIn profile, he lists his stint with AB Minacs as a “cultural mismatch” where he left the company in just 4 months.

At HCL, Aggarwal drives strategic financial and operational initiatives. He has played a key role in scaling the Products and Platforms business. He also spearheads Mergers and Acquisitions from financial and legal points of view. He was the CFO of the IT giant amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Aggarwal received a gross salary of Rs 5.82 crore in 2022 as per HCL Annual Report. He was also granted 57,623 restricted stock units (RSUs) during the year (at Exercise Price of Rs 2 per RSU) on the basis of performance and tenure. 

 

