Meet Prasoon Singh, ex-ED officer who quit 'sarkari naukri' to join Rs 9,24,000 crore bank; is now Chief Ethics Officer

In business, ethics are very important. However, not all business houses take this very seriously. The Tata Group, under Ratan Tata, constantly strives to bring ethics in their corporate governance and the way they do business. They had been appointing chief ethics officers over their long history. Taking a leaf out of their book, HDFC Bank has also appointed a chief ethics officer.

Prasoon Singh, who was the chief vigilance officer, has become the chief ethics officer of the bank whose market capitalization is over Rs 9,24, 235 crore.

Who is Prasoon Singh?

Prasoon Singh belongs to Bihar's Muzaffarpur. He received his schooling from St Xaviers School. He did his graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He did his BA honours from here. He later got a government job as a central excise and customs department. He was posted in Mumbai. Later, he went to the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI). He worked as an intelligence officer for over seven years. He later joined the Enforcement Directorate as an enforcement directorate. After four years, he joined the private sector as the chief vigilance officer of the HDFC Bank.

He has been with the HDFC Bank for over 9 years and 9 months. He was the Chief of Internal Vigilance.

He was also the head of the fraud and vigilance department of the bank.

He remained at ED between November 2009 and July 2013. He was the intelligence officer between July 2002 and November 2009.

He was the excise inspector between May 1995 and July 2002.

He studied law at Navi Mumbai's CSMU. He learnt management at the MIT Sloan School of Management.