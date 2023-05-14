Meet Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Rs 14,000 crore firm, said this after laying off 10 percent of his workforce | Photo: Stack Overflow

Bengaluru-born Prashanth Chandrasekar helms Stack Overflow, the legendary question and answer website for programmers. The company has laid off 10 percent of its employees due to global macroeconomic pressures and focus on profitability.

On letting 58 employees go, CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar took “full ownership” for the layoffs and said it “weighs heavily on me.” He explained his “very difficult decision” saying it was “painful for the ones who lost their jobs. Chandrasekar added that Stack Overflow was helping these laid off employees through the transition phase with “severance packages, extensions of healthcare benefits, and outplacement services”.

Stack Overflow was acquired by asset holding firm Prosus for a $1.8 billion valuation (over Rs 14,000 crore in 2023) back in 2021. The company serves 10 crore people monthly. Stack Overflow is one of the most popular websites globally. Its product offerings include Stack Overflow for Teams, Stack Overflow Advertising, Collectives on Stack Overflow, and Stack Overflow Talent.

Bengaluru-born Prashanth Chandrasekar was chosen as Stack Overflow’s new CEO in 2019 when he took over the charge from the firm’s co-founder and CEO Joel Spolsky. Chandrasekar is a software engineer by education and then studied MBA at the prestigious Harvard in US. He has worked for leading companies including the likes of Capgemini, Barclays Investment Bank and Rackspace. He is married and is the father of two children.

(Inputs from IANS)