Meet 16-year-old girl, founder of Rs 100 crore AI startup, who raised Rs 3.7 crore, not from IIT, NIT

A 16-year-old Indian girl named Pranjali Awasthi has rocked the tech industry with her AI startup, Delv.AI. Awasthi disclosed during a Miami Tech Week event that she launched her business in January 2022 and had been successful in obtaining investments of about Rs 3.7 crore. A team of up to 10 people is already listed on the Delv.AI LinkedIn profile.

According to Awasthi, the main goal of Delv.AI is to assist academics in quickly finding specific information across the ever-expanding universe of internet resources. Awasthi was greatly assisted by the accelerator program in securing financing from On Deck and Village Global. Delv.AI has received finance of $450,000 (about Rs 3.7 crore), and it is currently valued at about $12 million (almost Rs 100 crore).

Awasthi manages several aspects of Delv.AI, from coding to operations and customer care, while leading a small but effective staff.

She identified her father as the main influence and gave him the credit behind her entrepreneurial endeavour throughout the ceremony.

Pranjali's passion for technology began at a young age thanks to her engineer father's support of computer science instruction in the classroom. She was inspired to begin programming at the young age of seven, which laid the groundwork for her outstanding career.

When she was 11 years old, her family moved to Florida, giving her access to more options, including computer science lessons and challenging math programs. However, the groundwork for her business enterprise was laid when she was just 13 years old during an internship at the research labs of Florida International University.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Awasthi spent her internship working on machine learning projects and attending virtual high school. OpenAI launched ChatGPT-3 beta, which gave rise to the idea of employing AI to accelerate the extraction and summarization of research data.

Delv.AI was conceived during this time, with Awasthi's mission being to leverage machine learning to enhance data extraction processes and dismantle data silos.

When she entered an AI startup accelerator in Miami, run by Lucy Guo and Dave Fontenot of Backend Capital, it was a critical turning point in her journey. Acceptance into the program was a testament to Awasthi's unwavering dedication to following her aspirations, even if it meant temporarily pausing her high school studies. She mentioned how successfully the beta launch of Delv.AI on Product Hunt went.

While Awasthi's Indian parents still view education as a crucial virtue, she has decided to put off her college aspirations for the time being in favour of her obligations and unflinching devotion to her organization.

She plans to return to school in the future to get business knowledge that will help her in her entrepreneurial career.