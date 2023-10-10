Meet 16-year-old girl, founder of Rs 100 crore AI startup, who raised Rs 3.7 crore, not from IIT, NIT

Headlines

Meet 'James Bond of Israel' Lior Raz, Fauda actor, once Arnold's bodyguard, now on the battlefield facing Hamas rockets

Delhi excise policy case: Sanjay Singh's ED custody extended by three days

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against Rajya Sabha suspension

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: US citizens killed in Hamas attack, furious Joe Biden gives full support to Israel

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

7 memory-boosting neurobic exercises

Hurun India Rich List 2023:Top 8 richest Indians with their net worth 

IND vs AFG: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Afghanistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Israel Hamas War: US citizens killed in Hamas attack, furious Joe Biden gives full support to Israel

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet 16-year-old girl, founder of Rs 100 crore AI startup, who raised Rs 3.7 crore, not from IIT, NIT

Awasthi manages several aspects of Delv.AI, from coding to operations and customer care, while leading a small but effective staff. She has received about Rs 3.7 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 16-year-old Indian girl named Pranjali Awasthi has rocked the tech industry with her AI startup, Delv.AI. Awasthi disclosed during a Miami Tech Week event that she launched her business in January 2022 and had been successful in obtaining investments of about Rs 3.7 crore. A team of up to 10 people is already listed on the Delv.AI LinkedIn profile. 

According to Awasthi, the main goal of Delv.AI is to assist academics in quickly finding specific information across the ever-expanding universe of internet resources. Awasthi was greatly assisted by the accelerator program in securing financing from On Deck and Village Global. Delv.AI has received finance of $450,000 (about Rs 3.7 crore), and it is currently valued at about $12 million (almost Rs 100 crore).

Awasthi manages several aspects of Delv.AI, from coding to operations and customer care, while leading a small but effective staff. 

She identified her father as the main influence and gave him the credit behind her entrepreneurial endeavour throughout the ceremony.

Pranjali's passion for technology began at a young age thanks to her engineer father's support of computer science instruction in the classroom. She was inspired to begin programming at the young age of seven, which laid the groundwork for her outstanding career. 

When she was 11 years old, her family moved to Florida, giving her access to more options, including computer science lessons and challenging math programs. However, the groundwork for her business enterprise was laid when she was just 13 years old during an internship at the research labs of Florida International University.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Awasthi spent her internship working on machine learning projects and attending virtual high school.  OpenAI launched ChatGPT-3 beta, which gave rise to the idea of employing AI to accelerate the extraction and summarization of research data. 

Delv.AI was conceived during this time, with Awasthi's mission being to leverage machine learning to enhance data extraction processes and dismantle data silos.

When she entered an AI startup accelerator in Miami, run by Lucy Guo and Dave Fontenot of Backend Capital, it was a critical turning point in her journey. Acceptance into the program was a testament to Awasthi's unwavering dedication to following her aspirations, even if it meant temporarily pausing her high school studies. She mentioned how successfully the beta launch of Delv.AI on Product Hunt went.

While Awasthi's Indian parents still view education as a crucial virtue, she has decided to put off her college aspirations for the time being in favour of her obligations and unflinching devotion to her organization. 

She plans to return to school in the future to get business knowledge that will help her in her entrepreneurial career.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 with BuyHatke Extension!

Taapsee Pannu asks paps to step aside from her car, says 'baad me bologe dhakka lag gaya' - Watch viral video

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE