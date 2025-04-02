India should stop playing catch-up with the West on building large language models and instead look ahead to what’s next, says Pranav Mistry, founder TWO AI, the maker of SUTRA AI models. TWO AI counts Reliance Jio as one of its investors.

Pranav Mistry, founder of TWO AI, has urged developers to stop chasing Western trend of building large language models and has instead advised them to focus on the next generation AI models. “The next wave of models will be quantitative models and world models. These will work with structured data like transactions, weather, traffic, soil, and visual data. That’s where real AI impact will happen, not just chatbots,” he said.

Who is Pranav Mistry?

Pranav Mistry was born in Gujarat’s Palanpur who went to different universities and studies various subjects. He first took admission in CEPT University in Ahmedabad to study Architecture but dropped out. He then studied BE in Computer Science and Engineering from Gujarat University. In 2003, he pursued Masters in Design from IIT Bombay and also worked as a research assistant simultaneously. After his master's he started working from 2005 as a Director in the India Incubation team for Microsoft till August 2006.

Pranv Mistry's expertise in AI and innvating tech models

After he left Microsoft, he studied further by pursuing MS in Media Arts and Sciences from MIT in 2006, worked there as a research assistant and completed his PhD in 2012. After coming for US he worked with may tech giants like Samsung, Microsoft, Google, and even US space agency NASA. Moreover, he was a visiting researcher for Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) between November 2009 to January 2010.

His stint in Samsung is long and showcases his professional growth. In May 2012, Mistry served as Vice President in Samsung till December 2014. The company promoted him as the Global Vice President at their California office. In 2017, he again got a promotion as Corporate Senior Vice President and was oversaw Innovation at Samsung Mobile for two years till October 2019, and remained a Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics till June 2021. During this time, he also served as the President and CEO of Samsung Technology and Advanced Research (STAR). In this capacity, he revolutionised products like Galaxy Gear, Samsung’s first smartwatch.

Later the Indian-origin scientist founded TWO AI in July 2021 in Silicon Valley, which is an artificial intelligence model that can perform various tasks such as answering questions, text generation, and more. The tech firm is involved in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning, metaverse, and other such fields. His startup, TWO AI, secured USD 15 million (Rs 111 crores), and is also involved in metaverse.