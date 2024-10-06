Twitter
Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...

Gautam Adani, the second-richest man in India and chairman of Adani Group, has built a vast empire valued at Rs 17,92,680 crore. Now, let us tell you about one of the key figures in the Adani empire, who has served the business with his astonishing skills and acumen, making it touch the pinnacle of success. 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...
Pranav Adani
Gautam Adani, the second-richest man in India and chairman of Adani Group, has built a vast empire valued at Rs 17,92,680 crore. Now, let us tell you about one of the key figures in the Adani empire, who has served the business with his astonishing skills and acumen, making it touch the pinnacle of success. 

Pranav Adani, the lesser-known nephew of Gautam Adani, serves as the managing director of Adani enterprises and oversees key areas such as policy discussion, city gas distributions and more. 

Who is Pranav Adani?

Pranav Adani is the son of Gautam Adani's elder brother, Vinod Adani. Growing up in a family deeply engrossed in business, Pranav was exposed the ropes of the industry from an early age. 

He earned a degree in Bachelor of Science (BSc) from prestigious Boston University, Massachusetts, US. He also completed a management program at Harvard Business School. These educational achivements instilled in Pranav a robust understanding of business dynamics, preparing him for his future in the area. 

Pranav's association with Adani group 

Pranav's association with Adani group dates back to 1999, when he Adani Wilmer Ltd, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Wilmar International Group. Under his leadership, Adani Wilmar Ltd achieved a remarkable milestone with its Initial Public Offerings (IPO) in 2022, underscoring Pranav's contribution to the organisation. 

Moreover, Pranav Adani also had a crucial role in launching Adani Agri Logistics and Adani Agri Fresh, ensuring the firm's footprint in the agriculture sector of India. Another key contribution by Pranav was in establishing Adani Gas Limited as India’s largest private sector listed city gas distribution company. He holds an equal stake in Adani group. 

 

