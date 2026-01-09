Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her education qualification, net worth and more

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is in a high-profile divorce with his wife, Pramila Srinivasan, who accused him of abandoning her and transferring assets to reduce her share. Sridhar denies the claims. A court has ordered a USD 1.7 billion bond, and the case is still ongoing.

Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu is in the middle of a high-profile divorce case with his wife, Pramila Srinivasan, in a California court. The case has gained prominence due to its intricate family matters, a leading tech company's involvement, and the presence of significant assets. Among the many allegations Pramila has put forward against Sridhar, one of them is that he deserted her and their child when he went back to India in 2020.

Who is Pramila Srinivasan?

Pramila Srinivasan is an academician, as well as an entrepreneur, who is based in the United States. She obtained a Doctorate in Electrical and Computer Engineering and has been involved in the health technology sector, especially the area of electronic health records. Moreover, she is the director of a nonprofit organisation that is dedicated to research and support in the field of autism.

Family background:

Sridhar and Pramila got married in 1993 and cohabited in California for almost 30 years. They are parents of a grown-up child with autism spectrum disorder, who needs the care of a lifetime. Pramila alleges that after relocating to India, Sridhar did not come back to California, and he assigned considerable amounts of Zoho stocks to other relatives, which Pramila interprets as a move to diminish her share of the community property.

Allegations and defence:

Pramila is requesting the court to authorise a proper division of the property that they have both acquired during their marital relationship. She reasons that she should be given fifty per cent of the total value that was generated when they were a couple. On the contrary, Sridhar Vembu has rejected all accusations. He maintains that he has always been financially supporting Pramila and their son, which included covering the costs of the family's house. Besides, he asserts that the transfer of assets of the company was for legitimate business purposes and not to evade the settlement.

Court orders and next steps:

In a recent ruling, a court in California directed Vembu to provide a bond of USD 1.7 billion as a guarantee for the rights of Pramila during the course of the legal proceedings. This ruling has been condemned by his legal team. The process of divorce is still going on, and the court has not come to a conclusion yet. The case is being closely monitored because it covers not only the personal family issues but also the control over the world's largest tech company.