The net worth of the world’s wealthiest individuals is soaring, largely influenced by stock market trends. A recent report by Dubai-based Informa Connect Academy predicts that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027. Musk currently has a net worth of $195 billion, which grows at an annual average rate of 109.88%.

Following closely, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is expected to hit the trillion-dollar milestone by 2028.

Interestingly, Indonesia’s richest man, Prajogo Pangestu, is also in the race and could become a trillionaire by the same year, potentially overtaking India’s Mukesh Ambani, according to the report.

Prajogo Pangestu, chairman of the Sinar Mas Group, has built a massive business empire across industries like paper, palm oil, energy, and real estate. With a current net worth of $43.4 billion and an impressive growth rate of 135.95% per year, the report suggests he is set to reach the trillionaire mark by 2028.

Born as the son of a rubber trader, Pangestu’s rise to global prominence has been remarkable. While Mukesh Ambani is projected to join the trillionaire club in 2033, Pangestu’s faster growth rate positions him ahead in this elite race.