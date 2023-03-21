Search icon
Meet Prafull Billore, tea seller who drives Mercedes SUV, his IIM Ahmedabad-link revealed, net worth is...

Inspired by MBA Chaiwala, many young entrepreneurs, including women, have opened their food startups.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Prafull Billore has 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. (File)

Prafull Billore is one of the richest tea sellers in the world. Recently, he bought a Mercedes SUV for a whopping Rs 90 lakh. He shared the photos on his Instagram account, where he has over 1.5 million followers. He runs a chain called MBA Chaiwala.

Many think that he used to study at IIM Ahmedabad after which he started selling tea. However, the reality is that he had opened his first stall in front of the institute in 2017. Since then, he kept building his brand. Now, he has crores of rupees to his name. Apart from being a businessman, he is also a motivational speaker and a social media star.

Prafull Billore is from Gujarat. He was born in 1996. He also gives motivational lectures to the youths who want to be entrepreneurs. His videos garner millions of views and likes.

He is also an angel investor. The initial name of the joint was Mr Billore Ahmedabad. Its name later changed to MBA Chai Wala. He wanted to join IIM. However, he failed the CAT exam. He didn't lose heart. He traveled the country and finally decided to open the business of chai.

His success was his creative campaigns like  "Mehfil-e-kavita," "Free chai for singles," "youth entrepreneurship sessions," and many others. He started his chai journey with just Rs 8000. Now MBA Chai Wala's turnover is more than Rs 30 crore. There are over 200 outlets of MBA Chai Wala across the country.

His net worth is over Rs 24 crore.

He has 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

He is married to Shreya Billore. They have a son, Miransh. They recently attended the wedding of PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey, who created an ed-tech Unicorn company.

Inspired by MBA Chaiwala, many young entrepreneurs, including women, have opened their food startups.

Recently, B.Tech Pani Puri wali owner's story went viral.

