Meet man who is CEO of Ratan Tata's company, earns Rs 7.21 crore annual salary, is member of...

In addition to his leadership role at Voltas, Bakshi is also a member of the Board of Directors for Voltbek Home Appliances Ltd. Over his 12 years as Head of Operations for UPBG, he has established himself as one of the most versatile executives within the organisation.

Pradeep Bakshi has been leading Voltas Limited, a prominent company within the Tata Group, as its Managing Director and CEO since 2018. With nearly 30 years of experience in the consumer durable sector, Bakshi has played a crucial role in guiding the company toward consistent growth and profitability.



A graduate of the University of Delhi, Bakshi joined Voltas in 2001 after working at Electrolux Kelvinator, where he served as a senior manager. His journey at Voltas began with various senior positions, most notably as the head of the air cooling products division, where he significantly increased revenue and profitability.

Founded in 1954 through a partnership between Tata Sons and Volkart Brothers, Voltas Limited is an Indian multinational home appliances company based in Mumbai. As of June 15, 2024, it has a market capitalisation of Rs 49,585 crore.



According to the company's annual report for the fiscal year ending March 2024, Bakshi's total annual compensation was Rs 7.21 crore. This included a base salary of Rs 1.25 crore, along with perquisites and allowances totaling Rs 2.90 crore and commissions amounting to ₹3.06 crore, which are scheduled for payment in FY25.



In addition to his leadership role at Voltas, Bakshi is also a member of the Board of Directors for Voltbek Home Appliances Ltd. Over his 12 years as Head of Operations for UPBG, he has established himself as one of the most versatile executives within the organisation.

Bakshi's contributions have not gone unnoticed; he was honored with the title of Appliances Man of the Year in 2013 and received the President’s Award for Energy Conservation among other accolades during his career.