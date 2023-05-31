Meet Poonam Juneja, billionaire's wife, Director of Rs 54000 crore company who sold her Delhi bungalow for Rs 91 crore | Photo: Pixabay/File (Image for representation)

Ramesh Juneja, the chairman of Mankind, and his family are among the wealthiest families in India, with a staggering net worth of $4.2 billion or Rs 34,000 crore. A house in Delhi's Vasant Vihar that belonged to his wife Poonam Juneja was recently marketed for Rs 91 crore.

Three family members, Dhruv Malhotra, Daksh Malhotra, and Ranjana Malhotra, bought the property under the name Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems.

Who is Poonam Juneja?

The wife of billionaire Ramesh Juneja who founded India's leading pharmaceutical company is Poonam Juneja. In a huge company with a market cap of Rs 54,317 crore as per Moneycontrol, Poonam serves as Director at Mankind Pharma. Arjun Juneja, the son of Poonam Juneja who is in charge of the business's overseas operations has received his education at the University of Strathclyde.

Indian billionaire Ramesh C. Juneja serves as the chairman of Mankind Pharma. According to Forbes, he is one of the wealthiest Indians, with a $4.2 billion billionaire's soaring net worth. Together with his younger brother Rajeev, he established the privately-owned Mankind Pharma in 1995.

The majority of Mankind Pharma's $1 billion in annual revenue comes from India, making it a leader in low-cost generic medicines. Additionally, the business produces widely used brands of contraceptives and pregnancy test kits. After earning a degree in science, Juneja began working for Kee Pharma in 1974. He continued working for various businesses after that before establishing Mankind Pharma with his brother in 1995.

25 Medical Representatives made up the very first batch of staff when the brothers launched the business with just Rs 50 lakhs. By 2015, the company's revenues had increased from Rs 3.49 crores in 1995 to Rs 3,500 crores.

Poonam Juneja’s Delhi property deal

Poonam Juneja and her family paid a stamp duty of Rs. 4.85 crore, according to the Economic Times. The transaction happened soon after the company was the target of a tax raid by the Income Tax department. According to the transaction documents ET was able to access, the property was 1,501 square metres and covered 1,200 square yards.