Meet woman who failed to get job, started company with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth Rs 800 crore

Success is achieved by those who work hard work towards fulfilling that goal. Today, we are going to talk about the success story of an NRI businesswoman who started a paper recycling business with just Rs 1 lakh and now her company is worth Rs 800 crore.

Poonam Gupta was born in Delhi and completed her early schooling years in Delhi at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. She pursued her graduation from Delhi University. She also got an MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

She got married to Puneet Gupta in 2002 and moved to Scotland thereafter, where she was unable to get a job. Poonam launched her first business, PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003 from her family house in Kilmacolm, Scotland after receiving a fund of Rs 1 lakh from a scheme of the Scottish Government.

The business initially specialised in salvaging and reusing products that were often destined for landfill. PG Paper imports and exports goods from over 53 countries around the world and is considered to be one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

According to Poonam Gupta, she started her company in the year 2003. It has been almost 19 years today. After several months of research, the idea of ​​recycling scrap paper was found. The name of Poonam Gupta's company is PG Paper Company Limited. Earlier it was buying scrap paper from companies in Europe and America. Now it takes scrap from many countries of the world. They also prepare good quality paper and send it to other countries.