Meet woman, who failed to get a job, started business with Rs 1 lakh, company now worth Rs 800 crore, she is..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

'Today is a big...': Brian Lara overwhelmed in commentary box as West Indies celebrate historic Gabba win

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

Business

Business

Meet woman, who failed to get a job, started business with Rs 1 lakh, company now worth Rs 800 crore, she is..

Faced with challenges in securing employment due to a lack of prior work experience, Poonam turned adversity into opportunity.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

Success stories often emerge from the intersection of hard work, determination, and innovation. Poonam Gupta, born in Delhi, exemplifies this narrative through her remarkable journey from a humble beginning to establishing PG Paper Company Limited, a global enterprise with a capital exceeding ₹800 crores.

After completing her education at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School, Poonam pursued an Honors degree in Economics from Delhi University. Following this, she earned an MBA in International Business and Marketing from FORE School of Management, Delhi, and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

In 2002, Poonam Gupta married Puneet Gupta, a Belfast-born pharmacist of Indian descent and she relocated to Scotland. Faced with challenges in securing employment due to a lack of prior work experience in the UK, Poonam turned adversity into opportunity. In 2003, she founded PG Paper Company Ltd with a modest fund of Rs 1 lakh received from the Scottish Government.

Poonam initiated her business journey from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland. The company's focus on salvaging and reusing discarded products laid the foundation for its growth. Today, PG Paper Company imports and exports goods from over 53 countries, making it one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

Over the past 20 years, Poonam Gupta's dedication and hard work have transformed her venture into an Rs 800 crore firm. The company, headquartered in Scotland, operates not only in the paper industry but also in the IT sector, encompassing hospitality, real estate, and medical services. Currently, approximately 350 people contribute to the success of her multifaceted business.

