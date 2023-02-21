Meet PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey's fiance Shivani Dubey, who is a freelance journalist

Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey to tie knots| Photo: Instagram

EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey is set to marry girlfriend and journalist Shivani Dubey. The couple is planning to tie the knot this month followed by a grand reception at a five-star luxury hotel in Delhi. Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey got engaged last May.

Alakh Pandey's bride-to-be Shivani Dubey is a jounalist. Born in 1996, Shivani studied MSc in Chemistry. She hails from Prayagraj, UP. Alakh and Shivani have been dating for the last two years.

Alakh Pandey too hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He is a college third-year dropout. Pandey started teaching physics at an institute in Kanpur and later went on to set up PhysicsWallah, which offers tutoring on subjects such as physics, math, biology, and economics, and is hugely popular among JEE and NEET aspirants.

Alakh Pandey has a net worth of Rs 100 crore with his company value at Rs.4,000 crore as per media reports. He has a massive following of 500k