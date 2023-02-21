Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey's fiance Shivani Dubey, who is a freelance journalist

PhysicsWallah CEO is set to tie knot with fiance and long-time girlfriend Shivani Dubey this month followed by a grand reception at a luxury hotel of Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Meet PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey's fiance Shivani Dubey, who is a freelance journalist
Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey to tie knots| Photo: Instagram

EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey is set to marry girlfriend and journalist Shivani Dubey. The couple is planning to tie the knot this month followed by a grand reception at a five-star luxury hotel in Delhi. Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey got engaged last May. 

Alakh Pandey's bride-to-be Shivani Dubey is a jounalist. Born in 1996, Shivani studied MSc in Chemistry. She hails from Prayagraj, UP. Alakh and Shivani have been dating for the last two years. 

Alakh Pandey too hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He is a college third-year dropout. Pandey started teaching physics at an institute in Kanpur and later went on to set up PhysicsWallah, which offers tutoring on subjects such as physics, math, biology, and economics, and is hugely popular among JEE and NEET aspirants. 

Read: Meet PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey, crorepati college dropout who once rejected Rs 75 crore job offer

Alakh Pandey has a net worth of Rs 100 crore with his company value at Rs.4,000 crore as per media reports. He has a massive following of 500k

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.