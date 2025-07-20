Meet Pete DeJoy, interim CEO of Astronomer after Andy Byron resigns over Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Pete DeJoy has been appointed as an interim chief executive officer of US tech company Astronomer after Andy Byron resigned over a viral video showing his intimate moment with the firm's Human Resources head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. Read on to know more on this.

Pete DeJoy has been appointed as an interim chief executive officer (CEO) of US tech company Astronomer after Andy Byron resigned over a viral video showing his intimate moment with the firm's Human Resources (HR) head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. DeJoy is a co-founder and the Chief Product Officer (CPO) of the Ohio-based data infrastructure company. DeJoy had co-founded the company along with two others in 2015, and has played a key role in expanding its data orchestration platform.

Who is Pete DeJoy?

On his LinkedIn profile, DeJoy says: "I lead Product at Astronomer, working with an incredible team of folks to deliver the world's data via a portfolio of open-source and commercial products." He states about the company, "On the open-source side, we are most well-known for being the largest contributor to the Apache Airflow project, adding: "On the commercial side, we deliver a platform designed to run, operate, and scale Airflow for mission-critical workloads." DeJoy previously served as vice-president of product at Astronomer and became CPO in February this year.

What's next for Astronomer?

DeJoy appears to maintain a low profile, but media reports suggest he lives with his wife in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in New York. DeJoy's appointment as interim CEO is temporary, with the company reportedly looking for a long-term replacement. But the co-founder is faced with the significant challenge of stabilising the company after the controversy surrounding Byron and Cabot, which has caught much public attention globally. After the incident, Astronomer said in a statement that its leaders "are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."