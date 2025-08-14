Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...

Aravind Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022, alongside Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski. Now, he has offered USD 34.5 billion to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Check here to know what this deal is about.

An Indian-origin tech entrepreneur is turning heads for making an attempt to purchase Google Chrome. Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of AI startup Perplexity, sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai on August 12, proposing an all-cash deal for the popular web browser, according to Reuters.

In a surprising development, Srinivas's company has offered a massive USD 34.5 billion to acquire Google Chrome, even though Perplexity AI is reportedly worth about USD 18 billion. This unsolicited offer, which exceeds Perplexity's valuation, has caused a buzz of interest and speculation throughout the tech world.

Who is Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas?

Aravind Srinivas, 31, the driving force behind the audacious Google Chrome acquisition bid, hails from Chennai, India, where he spent his initial years. Aravind completed his B.Tech degree from IIT Madras after that he took admission in University of California, Berkeley, for his further studies. Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI in 2022, alongside Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski. The company's primary offering is an AI-driven search engine, designed to provide direct and conversational answers based on real-time data, positioning itself as a potential disruptor to established search platforms such as Google.

Before founding Perplexity, Srinivas gained extensive experience within the AI and technology sectors, including stints at Google and collaborations with prominent AI researcher Yoshua Bengio. These experiences helped hone his expertise in search and information retrieval technologies, which are now central to Perplexity's core mission. His background underscores a deep understanding of the technological landscape and a clear vision for the future of search.

What is the timing of the bid?

The timing of the acquisition bid is particularly significant, given Google's current legal battles. The tech giant is navigating antitrust challenges following a recent ruling in the United States, where a US District Judge found that Google had maintained its search monopoly through illicit means, including significant financial incentives to secure its position as the default search option on various devices and browsers. Google has indicated its intention to appeal the ruling, a process that could span several years.

How Sundar Pichai responded to Aravind Srinivas' letter?

To date, Google has not issued a public statement regarding Srinivas' acquisition proposal. Although Perplexity has secured approximately USD 1 billion in funding, the company asserts that multiple investment firms have offered to fully finance the proposed deal. However, Perplexity has not revealed the identities of these potential investors.

The likelihood of Google considering the proposal is uncertain, but the bid has undeniably thrust Aravind Srinivas and Perplexity AI into the global spotlight. This bold move has captured the attention of industry observers and the public alike, raising questions about the future of search and the potential for disruption in the tech sector.