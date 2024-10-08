Twitter
Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire shifted operational base outside India; Know his net worth and more

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Pearl Kapur owns real estate businesses, and hotels across the globe, ventured into carbon footprint projects and education space. Kapur recently founded the company Zyber 365 Group in the United Kingdom and became India’s youngest billionaire at 27.

Zyber 365 Group is founded by Pearl Kapur in May 2023, in London, United Kingdom. Its headquarters are in London. Zyber 365 Group received funding of 100 million USD at valuation of 1.2 billion USD  in the UK, led by conglomerate groups including Sram & Mram Group.

Zyber 365 Group’s headquarters are in the UK, with an operational base which was in India. Kapur has been in talks for past few weeks with his board to shift the company’s operational base outside of India due to working conditions, and an unhealthy and unprofessional media environment, though the government of India has been very supportive throughout.

Kapur has shifted the operational base of Zyber 365 Group outside of India now with its headquarters in the UK only,"  Kapur said. Kapur holds majority shares in the company.

In the fast-evolving landscape of business, technology and innovation, few names have created as much buzz as Pearl Kapur. At just 27, Pearl Kapur has not only shattered age-related stereotypes but has also positioned himself as one of India’s most influential businessmen. He owns real estate businesses across the globe. As the Founder and Chairman of Zyber 365 Group, a pioneering company in blockchain technology, and cyber security, Kapur has become India's youngest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Early Life and Education

Pearl Kapur's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born into a middle-class family, Kapur was always a curious and driven individual. He owns real estate businesses across the globe. His interest in technology became apparent during his school years, where he excelled in computer science and investment banking. After completing his schooling, Kapur secured a place at the prestigious Queen Mary University of London, UK, where he pursued a degree in MSc Investment Banking (CFA Pathway). It was during his time that he was exposed to the world of blockchain and finance world, where he was also seen at the World Economic Forum Davos many times. He started career as an Investment Banker in London. Blockchain Education and cybersecurity is a field that would later become the foundation of his groundbreaking venture. Pearl Kapur currently lives in Monaco.

Career 

Kapur's career began in a more traditional route, with internships at leading tech firms in India and abroad, and internships at Investment banks in London. However, his entrepreneurial spirit soon took over. In 2019, after post graduating from Queen Mary University of London, Kapur took a bold step by founding Zyber 365 Group in May 2023. The company was conceived with the vision of leveraging blockchain technology and cybersecurity to create secure, decentralized solutions that could transform various industries, from finance, and healthcare to education.

Unlike many startups, Zyber 365 Group quickly gained attention in the venture capital world, at the pre-revenue stage ready for launch. Investors were drawn to Kapur’s vision and the potential of the technology his team was developing, largely based on the strength of its concepts and the exceptional team Kapur had assembled.

Zyber 365 Group’s remarkable journey in pre-revenue fundraising has set a new precedent in the tech industry. The company’s valuation reflects the growing trend where investors are willing to back innovative ideas, even in the absence of a market-ready product. Zyber 365 Group’s business model centers around the development of blockchain, education and cybersecurity solutions with OS integrating blockchain technology in the Testnet phase currently, Layer -1 chain (POS), blockchain-based exam management solutions that promise to revolutionize data security, privacy, and decentralization.

Lifestyle and Personal Life

As India's youngest billionaire, Pearl Kapur leads a life that is a blend of intense work and understated luxury. Despite his wealth, Kapur is known for his modest lifestyle. He is deeply passionate about his work and spends most of his time in the office, collaborating with his team to bring new ideas to life with new business ventures.

Kapur is also an advocate for mental health and work-life balance in the business industry. He frequently speaks about the importance of mindfulness and self-care, drawing from his own experiences as a young entrepreneur navigating the pressures of building a billion-dollar company. 

Outside of work, Kapur enjoys reading, travelling, and exploring new technology trends. He has a special love for supercars like Bugatti Centodieci, Koenigsegg. He listens to R&B Music and love playing cricket, table tennis.

Net Worth and Future Prospects

As of 2024, Pearl Kapur’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.1 billion, making him one of India’s youngest billionaires in the world. His success with Zyber 365 Group is just the beginning, with more new business ventures to come.

