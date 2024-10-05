Twitter
Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Business

Business

Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more

As the Founder and Chairman of Zyber 365 Group, a pioneering company in blockchain technology and cyber security, Pearl Kapur has become India's youngest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more
In the fast-evolving landscape of business, technology, and innovation, few names have created as much buzz as Pearl Kapur. At just 27, Pearl Kapur has not only shattered age-related stereotypes but has also positioned himself as one of India’s most influential businessmen. He owns real estate businesses across the globe. As the Founder and Chairman of Zyber 365 Group, a pioneering company in blockchain technology and cyber security, Kapur has become India's youngest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Early Life and Education 

Pearl Kapur's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born into a middle-class family, Kapur was always a curious and driven individual. He owns real estate businesses across the globe. His interest in technology became apparent during his school years, where he excelled in computer science and investment banking. After completing his schooling, Kapur secured a place at the prestigious Queen Mary University of London, UK, where he pursued a degree in MSc Investment Banking (CFA Pathway). It was during his time that he was exposed to the world of blockchain and finance world, where he was also seen at the World Economic Forum Davos many times. He started his career as an Investment Banker in London. Blockchain Education and cybersecurity is a field that would later become the foundation of his groundbreaking venture. Pearl Kapur currently lives in Monaco.

Career 

Kapur's career began in a more traditional route, with internships at leading tech firms in India and abroad, and internships at Investment banks in London. However, his entrepreneurial spirit soon took over. In 2019, after post graduating from Queen Mary University of London, Kapur took a bold step by founding Zyber 365 Group in May 2023. The company was conceived with the vision of leveraging blockchain technology and cybersecurity to create secure, decentralized solutions that could transform various industries, from finance, and healthcare to education.

Unlike many startups, Zyber 365 Group quickly gained attention in the venture capital world, at the pre-revenue stage ready for launch. 

Investors were drawn to Kapur’s vision and the potential of the technology his team was developing, largely based on the strength of its concepts and the exceptional team Kapur had assembled.

Zyber 365 Group’s remarkable journey in pre-revenue fundraising has set a new precedent in the tech industry. The company’s valuation reflects the growing trend where investors are willing to back innovative ideas, even in the absence of a market-ready product. Zyber 365 Group’s business model centers around the development of blockchain, education, and cybersecurity solutions with OS integrating blockchain technology in the Testnet phase currently, Layer -1 chain (POS), blockchain-based exam management solutions that promise to revolutionize data security, privacy, and decentralization.

Lifestyle and Personal Life 

As India's youngest billionaire, Pearl Kapur leads a life that is a blend of intense work and understated luxury. Despite his wealth, Kapur is known for his modest lifestyle. He is deeply passionate about his work and spends most of his time in the office, collaborating with his team to bring new ideas to life with new business ventures.

Kapur is also an advocate for mental health and work-life balance in the business industry. He frequently speaks about the importance of mindfulness and self-care, drawing from his own experiences as a young entrepreneur navigating the pressures of building a billion-dollar company. 

Outside of work, Kapur enjoys reading, traveling, and exploring new technology trends. He has a special love for supercars like Bugatti Centodieci, and Koenigsegg. He listens to R &B Music and loves playing cricket, and table tennis.

Net Worth and Future Prospects 

As of 2024, Pearl Kapur’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.1 billion, making him one of India’s youngest billionaires. His success with Zyber 365 Group is just the beginning, with more new business ventures to come.

