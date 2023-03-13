Search icon
Meet Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, world’s largest two-wheeler maker, net worth is USD 3.55 billion, salary is…

Hero MotoCorp currently sells its two-wheelers in over 40 countries across Asia, Africa, Central and South America and the Middle East.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

File photo

India is one of the largest markets in the world for two-wheelers and one name which come to everyone's mind when we talk about two-wheelers is Pawan Munjal, who is the Chairman and Chief executive officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp. Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp is the largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters in the world.

Here Group was founded by Pawan Munjal's father, late Brijmohan Lall Munjal. Pawan Munjal and family have "real time net worth" of USD 3.55 billion as of December 10, 2022, according to Forbes. According to a report by Mint, Pawan Munjal’s salary was Rs 84.59 crore in FY20.

Hero and Honda parted ways in 2011 and then Pawan Munjal led the company from the front and spearheaded the global expansion of Hero MotoCorp.

Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India. According to Forbes, Hero MotoCorp has two research units in India.

Pawan Munjal holds executive positions at CII and SIAM and he is also on the

board of Munjal Acme Packaging Systems Private Limited, Pan Mining Private Limited, Bahadur Chand Investments Private Limited, Hero InvestCorp Private Limited, Indian School of Business, Hero Future Energies Global Limited, and Rockman Industries Limited.

In October 2022, Hero launched its first electric scooter Vida.

