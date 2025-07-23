Who is Patrik Antoni? IKEA India's newly appointed CEO, who bring 20 years of experience, has previously served as...

Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA has appointed Patrik Antoni as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKEA India, starting from August 2025. Patrik Antoni will lead retail operations and shared functions across all IKEA (Ingka group) businesses in India.

Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA has appointed Patrik Antoni as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKEA India, starting from August 2025. Patrik Antoni is set to replace Susanne Pulverer, the current Country Retail Manager & CSO, who stepped won from the role after 28 years with IKEA, with alone 8 years in India.

In an official announcement, he said, 'I am honoured and excited to return to India, a market that holds a special place in my heart and in my career. I am looking forward to build on the strong foundation that the team has laid and the many opportunities that lie ahead. India is a truly unique market with immense potential for growth.'

Who is Patrik Antoni?

Patrik Antoni brings 20 years of experience, working with IKEA. He, as a CEO, will lead retail operations and shared functions across all IKEA (Ingka group) businesses in India. He will work closely with the Country Retail Manager & Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) to build a unified 'One IKEA India' strategy. He has a bachelor's degree in International Business from Stockholm University. He has also served a five-year stint as Deputy CEO of IKEA India. He has played important role in the launch of IKEA's first store in Hyderabad. He has also been the General Manager of IKEA Russia.

As per reports, IKEA aims to focus on broadening its presence in Indian cities, as it currently just operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. IKEA has a city store in Mumbai’s Worli and its first Plan and Order Point in Bengaluru. IKEA India is investing in building a sustainable supply chain with two distribution centers in Pune and Gurgaon, and is leading carbon-free deliveries in multiple cities, including Delhi-NCR, Agra, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and others. IKEA plans to offer over 7000 affordable and sustainable products, crafted for Indian homes.