Parag Agrawal was born in Rajasthan's Ajmer. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired economics professor.

IIT graduates have been at leading positions in several major tech companies. One such notable figure was Parag Agrawal, who rose to prominence as the CEO of Twitter (now X). Agrawal, an IIT Bombay alumnus, was appointed Twitter's CEO with a salary package exceeding Rs 100 crore, including restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. However, his tenure was short-lived when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal in late 2022.

Agrawal was born in Rajasthan's Ajmer. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired economics professor. He graduated from IIT Bombay in 2005 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 77. He then pursued a PhD in computer science from Stanford University, where he developed a strong foundation in technology.

Before joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal interned at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. At Twitter, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the Chief Technology Officer in 2017. His leadership played a crucial role in shaping Twitter's technical strategy and AI initiatives. He was the youngest CEO leading a Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 company.

Despite his sudden exit from Twitter, Agrawal has continued to make waves in the tech world. Recent reports indicate that he has secured significant funding for his AI startup, which focuses on developing software for large language models, similar to those used by OpenAI's ChatGPT. The funding, led by prominent investors like Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures and First Round Capital.