Business

Meet man, one of the richest in the world, is India's pharma magnate, his net worth is...

Zydus Lifesciences was cofounded by his late father in 1952 with his business partner Indravadan Modi to make vitamins.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Photo: X
Indian pharma magnate Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel of Zydus Lifesciences (formerly Cadila Healthcare Ltd.) finds himself on the Forbes billionaires list with a net worth of USD 9.5 (79000 crore) billion as of April 4, 2024. 

Zydus Lifesciences was cofounded by his late father in 1952 with his business partner Indravadan Modi to make vitamins.

A pharmacy graduate from Gujarat University, Pankaj Patel joined the firm in 1976 and took charge in 1995 after a formal separation between the two founding families. Patel also hold a Masters degree in Pharmacy. The Rs 17,273 crore (revenue) generics maker is headquartered in Ahmedabad.

Zydus Lifesciences also manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

Patel currently holds the 250th rank as the richest person in the world, as per Forbes. IHis company, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, which is based in Ahmedabad, has a current market cap of around Rs 52,400 crores.

Patel is married to Priti Patel. They have two children. Their son Dr Sharvil Patel is the managing director of Zydus. Their daughter Shivani is married to Pranav D Patel.

He is on the board of several institutions, including the chairman of IIM Udaipur and chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Ahmedabad and Invest India. He has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals. He is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents, the Zydus website stated.

