In 2011, he bought the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming one of the most recognised team owners in American football. Two years later, in 2013, he purchased Fulham Football Club in the UK.

Shahid Khan is known as the richest person in Pakistan, with a net worth of $12.2 billion, according to Forbes. But his journey to success is a story of hard work, smart decisions, and never giving up. Khan moved to the United States from Pakistan when he was just 16. He had only $500 with him and started studying engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. To support himself, he worked as a dishwasher for $1.20 an hour.

After finishing his studies, Khan joined Flex-N-Gate, a company that made auto parts. He worked there as an engineer. In 1980, he bought the company from his boss. This move marked the beginning of his business career.

Khan brought major changes to the auto industry with his new truck bumper design, replacing the older multi-piece models. Today, Flex-N-Gate runs 69 factories around the world and has over 26,000 employees.

Khan didn’t stop there. He stepped into other industries and became a big name in sports and real estate. In 2011, he bought the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming one of the most recognised team owners in American football. Two years later, in 2013, he purchased Fulham Football Club in the UK.

He also entered the luxury hotel business with the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto. Now, he plans to open another Four Seasons hotel in Jacksonville by 2026. According to Forbes, his net worth is $12.9 billion.

While Shahid Khan is Pakistan’s richest man, his wealth is still smaller compared to India’s top billionaires. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $108 billion, and Gautam Adani is worth $61 billion.