Meet Pakistan's richest man, richer than Azim Premji, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, net worth is..

At present, Shahid Khan holds the highest net worth in Pakistan, having amassed Rs 101782 crore. According to Forbes, Azim Premji is not nearly as wealthy as Shahid Khan. For those who don't know, Azim Premji of Wipro is frequently referred to as India's most giving man and was ranked in the top two richest Indians nearly ten years ago. In terms of net worth, Shahid Khan, the richest person in Pakistan, has now surpassed him. While Azim Premji is well-known in India, not many are aware of Pakistan's richest man, Shahid Khan, who shares many traits with India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Shahid Khan's net worth of Rs 101782 crore is nothing compared to the vast sums of money that Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have amassed, but like other Indian billionaires, he is also engaged in a variety of businesses. In addition, he actively supports several sports teams. Shahid Khan was raised in a middle-class family that worked in the construction industry. At the age of sixteen, he moved to the United States to pursue further education. Arriving at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he had very little money and had to work washing dishes for $1.20 an hour to make ends meet. In 1971, he earned a BSc in industrial engineering from the Grainger College of Engineering.

He began working for Flex-N-Gate Corporation shortly after graduating. Shahid Khan never looked back after obtaining Flex-N-Gate from his former employer Charles Gleason Butzow with the help of his savings and a few loans. Shahid Khan's primary business is Flex-N-Gate, which employs over 25,000 people and has 69 manufacturing facilities across multiple nations. However, he is also involved in a variety of sports endeavours. He owns a majority stake in the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, the Premier League's Fulham team, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

