Meet Pakistan’s richest man with Rs 111674 crore net worth, owns Jacksonville Jaguars and luxury properties

He used to work as a dishwasher during his college days. He left his country at the age of 16 with just USD 500.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Pakistan is often considered as a poor country. Many international organisation warns of rising poverty in India's neighbouring country due to sluggish growth, high inflation and others. However, in this article, we will talk about the richest man of Pakistan, who used to work as a dishwasher and now has a massive net worth of Rs 111674 crore. 

His name is Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. The 74-year-old billionaire owns auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 13.3 billion or Rs 111674 crore, as of September 12.

Shahid was born into a middle-class family that was involved in the construction business. After completing his schooling, he moved to the US for higher studies at the age of 16 in 1967 with just USD 500. He used to work as a dishwasher during his college days. Shahid graduated from the Grainger College of Engineering with a BSc in industrial engineering in 1971. He is a University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign alumnus.

READ | After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

He worked at Flex-N-Gate Corporation while attending the University of Illinois. When Khan graduated, he was hired as the engineering director for the company. Later, he bought Flex-N-Gate from his former employer in 1980. The company now has 76 plants worldwide and over 27,000 employees.

His design as an engineer for a one-piece truck bumper was the basis for his success. Years later, Khan bought the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL)in 2012 and the UK's Fulham football club in 2013. He has also a majority stake in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The billionaire owns the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto and will open a new Four Seasons property in Jacksonville in 2026, Forbes reported. Shahid Khan is married to Ann Carlson. They have two children -- a daughter named Shanna Khan and a son, Tony Khan.

