Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person who owns several luxurious cars, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani; he is…

Tony Khan is the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which is known as the second-largest professional wrestling arena in the United States, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Pakistan, like many countries, grapples with income inequality and wealth disparity. While a significant portion of the population struggles to make ends meet, there exists a small but powerful elite class that enjoys immense wealth and privileges. Despite the economic challenges that the nation faces, the rich in Pakistan continue to thrive and maintain their affluent status.

Shahid Khan, who made his fortune as the owner of Flex-N-Gate, is currently the richest person in Pakistan, boasting an impressive net worth of $1200 crore (Rs 100576 crore approx.) His son, Tony Khan, has also become a well-known name for himself, making waves in the world of professional wrestling.

Besides his businesses, Tony is a car enthusiast who boasts an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. He owns cars from globally recognised brands such as the striking Ferrari Enzo, Jaguar F-Type, and the powerful Lamborghini Aventador.

Tony’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani who are sons of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

With his roots in Pakistan, Tony spent his childhood and youth in Illinois, USA. His passion extends beyond his sleek fleet of luxurious cars. He owns lavish properties in areas such as Beverly Hills and Manhattan and has houses in Illinois and Los Angeles.

