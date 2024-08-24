Twitter
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

Business

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person who owns several luxurious cars, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani; he is…

Tony Khan is the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which is known as the second-largest professional wrestling arena in the United States, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person who owns several luxurious cars, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani; he is…
Pakistan, like many countries, grapples with income inequality and wealth disparity. While a significant portion of the population struggles to make ends meet, there exists a small but powerful elite class that enjoys immense wealth and privileges. Despite the economic challenges that the nation faces, the rich in Pakistan continue to thrive and maintain their affluent status.

Shahid Khan, who made his fortune as the owner of Flex-N-Gate, is currently the richest person in Pakistan, boasting an impressive net worth of $1200 crore (Rs 100576 crore approx.) His son, Tony Khan, has also become a well-known name for himself, making waves in the world of professional wrestling.

Tony is the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which is known as the second-largest professional wrestling arena in the United States, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Besides his businesses, Tony is a car enthusiast who boasts an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. He owns cars from globally recognised brands such as the striking Ferrari Enzo, Jaguar F-Type, and the powerful Lamborghini Aventador.

Tony’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani who are sons of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. 

With his roots in Pakistan, Tony spent his childhood and youth in Illinois, USA. His passion extends beyond his sleek fleet of luxurious cars. He owns lavish properties in areas such as Beverly Hills and Manhattan and has houses in Illinois and Los Angeles.

