The story of Shahid Khan, the richest person from Pakistan, is truly a rags-to-riches tale. Shahid Rafiq Khan, born in Lahore, had moved to the United States in 1967 at the age of 16 years with only USD 500 in his pocket. At one point, while studying industrial engineering at the University of Illinois in the US, Shahid washed dishes to make ends meet. But today, the 74-year-old owns a football club and employs close to 30,000 people around the world. Read on to know more about him.

What all does Shahid own?

After completing his graduation, Shahid joined Flex-N-Gate, an automotive parts manufacturing company, as an engineer. The turning point in Shahid's life came when he bought the company from his former employer in 1980. The firm has since grown to become a leading global manufacturer and seller of automotive components, operating dozens of plants around the world and employing nearly 27,000 people.

Shahid is also a sports tycoon, owning famed teams across several major sports. His impressive sports portfolio includes the National Football League (NFL) team Jacksonville Jaguars and the Fulham Football Club in the English Premier League (EPL). He is also a co-owner of the professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling. Besides, Shahid has also ventured into real estate and hospitality, with several luxury properties to his name, including the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

What is his net worth?

Shahid has received a range of recognitions, including being featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine. His net worth is around USD 13.1 billion, according to Forbes, or over Rs 1,10,000 crore (as per today's currency exchange rate).