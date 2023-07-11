Meet P Narayana, maths tuition teacher who now owns 750 schools, planning Rs 1400 crore deal, net worth is...

P Narayana: The two companies invested nearly 75 million dollars in 2018 in the company and hold 20 percent stakes in the company.

Narayana, a Hyderabad-based group that runs hundreds of schools, colleges and coaching classes, is planning to buy stakes held by Morgan Stanley and Banyan Tree in Nspira Management Services. The deal reportedly will cost Rs 1400 crore.

The two companies invested nearly 75 million dollars in 2018 in the company and hold 20 percent stakes in the company.

The company was founded by P Narayana with one coaching centre. Now it has 750 schools, colleges, coachings spread across 23 states. The firm provides employment to 50000 teachers. Who is P Narayana? The company is among the top 10 biggest school chains in India. The major chunk of its revenue comes from students of Class 11 and Class 12.

Dr Naryaana is a postgraduate and gold medalist in Mathematics. He later did a PhD in statistics from SV University.

He started his career as a coaching teacher in maths. He later started opening schools, colleges and hospitals.

He is a former minister in Andhra Pradesh and a member of TDP.

In the 2019 elections, he declared he and his wife had assets worth more than Rs 668 crore.

According to his affidavit, his assets were Rs 274.2 crore. His wife's wealth was Rs 397 crore.

His listed profession was public life. His moveable assets were worth Rs 73.57 crore whereas his immovable assets were worth Rs 198 crore.