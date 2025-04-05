Ritesh founded OYO and turned it into a global hotel chain. His success story is one of hard work and determination— a journey in which his wife played a key role from the very beginning.

OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood in a private ceremony at a five-star hotel in Delhi in 2023. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, along with well-known personalities like PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart’s Piyush Bansal, and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son.

Ritesh and Geetansha have been together since 2012. At the time, Ritesh was just starting out as an entrepreneur and faced many struggles. Reports say he once had only Rs 30 in his bank account. Despite this, Geetansha supported him through every challenge, helping him stay focused on his dream of building OYO.

The couple dated for 11 years before tying the knot. Geetansha, who prefers to stay away from the spotlight, is a director at Formation Ventures Limited, a private firm registered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She holds shares worth Rs 1 lakh in the company, according to reports.

In October 2023, Ritesh shared that Geetansha is expecting their first child. He posted a heartfelt message calling her “Geet” and thanked her for the many sacrifices she made during their journey together.

Ritesh founded OYO as a teenager and turned it into a global hotel chain operating in several countries. His success story is one of hard work and determination— a journey in which Geetansha played a key role from the very beginning.